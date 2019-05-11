Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Lee "Ken" Callen. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth "Ken" Lee Callen, 70, of Butler passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday at Conneaut Lake.

He was born Nov. 26, 1948, in Fort Monmouth, N.J., and was the son of the late Harold E. Callen and the late Anna M. Kiley Callen.

Ken worked as a nurse's assistant for the Veterans Administration, retiring in 2006 after 15 years of service. Before that, he dedicated 15 years at Spang & Co.

Ken was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved camping, golfing and boating, but second only to spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He attended Allison Park Church, Butler Campus.

Ken was a big "Black and Gold" fan.

He loved Jeopardy!, making people laugh and making new friends everywhere he went.

Ken was a lifetime member of VFW Post 249 of Butler. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 117 of Butler.

Ken served with the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his loving spouse, Regina "Gina" A. Callen, whom he married on Feb. 18, 1983; three daughters, Amber L. (Ryan) Donnelly of Butler, Amanda R. (Daniel) Gordon of Butler, and Beth Ann (Todd) Steele of Vandergrift, Pa.; one son, Robert E. (Jamie) Callen of Greensburg, Pa.; 11 grandchildren, Rachel Callen, Nathan Callen, Jackson Callen, Lilia Callen, Brittnea Gagen, Brianna Gagen, Madison Hughes, Evan Donnelly, Kadence Dunlap, Daniel Gordon and Patrick Gordon; four step grandchildren; one brother, Charles J. (Polly) Callen of Pittsburgh; two sisters-in-law, Penny and Chris MacGregor; one brother-in-law, John MacGregor; and several nieces and nephews;

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two infant twin sons, Kacey and Karl.

CALLEN - Memorial services for Kenneth "Ken" Lee Callen, who died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Arrangements were entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.

Online condolences can be given at







