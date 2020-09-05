Kenneth M. Huth, 88, of Bonita Springs, Fla., formerly of Sarver, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Sept. 1, 2020.
Ken was born July 5, 1932, in Freeport, the son of Charles J. Huth and Agnes (Hause) Huth.
He was a 1950 graduate of Freeport High School, where he enjoyed playing football and basketball. Ken later married his high school sweetheart, Dolores (Dolly) Varos, on Feb. 19, 1955.
Ken served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, spending most of his time overseas in Germany.
He worked at Allegheny Ludlum Steel in Brackenridge for 40 years, beginning in the open hearth, and retired 40 years later as a plant protection officer. Many locals knew Ken from the full service gas station, K.M. Huth Service, which he owned with Dolly in Lernerville.
Ken enjoyed relaxing with the grandkids at their summer cottage on the Allegheny and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins as well as hunting, fishing, fireworks shows and Disney trips with family. He loved sharing his many good memories of growing up on the river in Freeport.
Ken was a devout Catholic, known for keeping family always in his prayers.
Ken and Dolly retired to Florida in 1995.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dolores (Varos) Huth; three sons, Steven K. (Carole) Huth of Atlanta, Ga., Daniel K. Huth of Weston, Fla., and Kenneth A. (Lisa) Huth of Durham, N.C.; a daughter, Susan K. (Huth) Klabnik of Saxonburg; nine grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Mary E. (Snyder) Huth; and many nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, James and Anthony Huth; and his sister, Suzanne M. (Huth) Sarver.
HUTH - Per his request, there will be no public viewing for Kenneth M. Huth, who died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, Bonita Springs, Fla.
Memorial donations can be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908, or via HopeHospice.org
