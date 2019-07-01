Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth M. "Red" Kyle. View Sign Service Information Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc 102 S Argyle St Petrolia , PA 16050 (724)-756-2710 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth M. "Red" Kyle, 97, of Butler, passed away Friday at home surrounded by his loving family.

Red was born on Sept. 10, 1921, in Whitaker, Pa., to Rosco and Ella (Lambus) Kyle.

Red was a member of the United States Army during World War II. He served in both theaters of the war with the 462nd Amphibian Truck Company as a T/5. Red participated in the D-Day invasion driving a DUCK to ferry ammunition and supplies to the fighting units on the beach.

Before becoming a sole small business owner, Red worked with his wife and mother-in-law operating a beer distributor and grocery store. He then purchased an old hotel in Emlenton, turning the first floor into Kyle's Bar & Grill and the top floor into Kyle's boarding house. After selling the business, he worked as a chief acid operator at Witco Chemical Corporation until his retirement. Red and his wife, Mary, also owned several rental properties.

He was a member of St. Fidelis Catholic Church in Meridian.

Red was also a member of VFW Post 7073, Parker, and American Legion Post 778, Lyndora.

Red's memory will be cherished by his daughter, Tina Marie Bodkin and her husband, Thomas, of Butler; one grandson, Kyle Mason Bodkin and wife, Kara (Hoover) of San Antonio, Texas; and three great-grandchildren, Aribella, Kale and Kallen Bodkin. He will also be greatly missed by the many nieces and nephews whose lives he touched over the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved and beautiful wife, Mary J. (Sindone) Kyle, who passed away on Nov. 21, 2001; a brother, James Kyle; two sisters, Hilda Eakin and Fern Bell; one half brother, Earl Wogan; and two half sisters, Viola Johns and Mildred Gabauer; his mother-in-law Esther Sindone; his sisters-in-law, Lena Mattace, Pearl Booher, Josephine Collins, and Frances Sheakley; his brother-in-law, Dominick Sindone; and several nieces and nephews.

KYLE - Friends of Kenneth M. "Red" Kyle, who died Friday, June 28, 2019, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 102 Argyle St., Petrolia.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, 409 N. Main St., Chicora, with the Rev. Matt McClain as celebrant.

Following the Mass, military funeral honors will be presented by the American Legion of Chicora, East Brady and Bradys Bend at the Bear Creek Cemetery.

