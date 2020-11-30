1/
Kenneth M. "Ken" Norris
Kenneth M. Norris, 73, of Butler, passed away, Saturday Nov. 28, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Born Oct. 5, 1947, in Karns City, he was a son of the late Charles P. Norris and Frankie L. (Blystone) Norris.

Ken was a graduate of Butler High School and worked in Plant 2 at the Armco/AK Steel plant in Butler, retiring in 1999 after working for 33 years.

He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.

Surviving are his son, Matthew (Patti) Norris of Gibsonia; his daughter, Quinn (Jonathan) Conklin of Butler; four grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Joshua and Alyssa Norris; Maddy Lynn Harbison; one son-in-law, John Harbison of Butler; his siblings, Charles P. (Norma) Norris II, Kathleen (Gary) Wheeler and Christopher (Sandra) Norris, all of Butler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce A. (Bandura) Norris, whom he married Nov. 11, 1967, she passed Sept. 28, 1990; his daughter, Wendi Harbison and his brother, Larry Norris.

Norris - Friends of Kenneth M. Norris, who died Saturday Nov. 28, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St., Butler.

A blessing service will be held on Wednesday, at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Oakland.

Due to current mandates and restrictions, people attending are required to provide and wear a facial covering, also practice social distancing.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 30, 2020.
