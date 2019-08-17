Kenneth Merle Gould, 78, of Butler passed away on Friday after a three-year battle with cancer.
He was born Dec. 17, 1940, in Butler, and was the son of the late Thomas Merle Gould and the late Dorothy Miller Gould.
Ken was in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam War.
Ken worked as a shipping coordinator for Armco/AK Steel.
After retiring in 2001, he worked at Krendale Golf Course.
Throughout the years, Ken served on various committees at Community Alliance Church and sang in the church choir.
Ken enjoyed boating, fishing and golfing. He liked spending his winters in Bradenton, Fla.
Ken is survived by his wife, Lou Ann McKinnis Gould, whom he married on May 18, 1963; two sons, Brian S. Gould of Meridian and Kevin A Gould of Strattanville, Pa.; his brother and sister-in-law, Jeanne and Randy Wilkerson of Columbus, Ohio; and one nephew, Mark Menrath of Gunnison, Colo.
GOULD - Friends of Kenneth Merle Gould, who died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Monday at the Community Alliance Church, 800 Mercer Road, Butler, with Pastor Joe Floris officiating.
A private burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pine Valley Camp, 504 Chapel Dr., Ellwood City, PA 16117.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019