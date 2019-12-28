Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Paul "Ken" Barger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Paul Barger, 93, of Cabot, passed away Dec. 24, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot, where he had resided since October 2013.

Ken was born Oct. 28, 1926, in Petrolia, and was the son of the late Arthur and Beulah Barger.

Ken is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jane Marie McCorry Barger.

Ken grew up on the Wheeler family farm in Karns City, and worked for Pennsylvania Railroad/Penn Central/Conrail for over 40 years. Ken was a member of the American Train Dispatchers Association.

Ken was a member of St. Gertrude Church in Vandergrift, and was a Third Degree member of the Knights of Columbus 3174 and the St. Gertrude Men's Club and served on the Ministry of Consolation.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1944, and served during World War II and was stationed in Germany and France.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 0-488.

Ken was a founding sponsor of the 9/11 Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown, Pa. The memorial is recognized on the National Register of Historical Places.

During his 64 years of residing in Vandergrift, Ken became an activist for the town and served as a board member and vice president of both the Victorian Vandergrift Museum Historical Society (VVMHS) and the Casino Theater Restoration & Management (CTRAM). He was also seen frequently working in the Vandergrift parklets around town as part of the Vandergrift Garden Club. Ken also served as a volunteer driver at Meals on Wheels for many years.

He is survived by three children, Dennis Lee (Sandra) Barger of Apollo, Jeffrey Clyde Barger of Vandergrift and Mary Lee (Kenneth) Lekavich of Chesterfield, Va.; four grandchildren, Kevin (Beth) Barger of Mechanicsville, Va., Kimberly (Vinny) Kenney of Long Island City, N.Y., Philip Lekavich of Henrico, Va., and Jason Lekavich of Livonia, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Louella (Don) Flanigan of Butler; and his daughter, Linda Marie (Edward) Patterson of Ponce Inlet, Fla.

BARGER- Visitation for Kenneth Paul Barger, who died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.

Full military honors will be conducted by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard.

A private burial will be held at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Dunmire-Kerr & Rowe Funeral Home, 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Gertrude Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690, or Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.

