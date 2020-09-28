Kenneth "Ken" Philip Roche, 69, of Valencia, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
Born in Pittsburgh on July 31, 1951, he was the son of the late John Patrick Roche and Margaret Alberta Marchlewitz.
He graduated from Shaler High School in Glenshaw and Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Indiana, Pa.
Ken worked for FedEx Freight for 17 years before retiring in 2017.
He met his wife, Ann Louise Richards, at his first job after college at Pressley Ridge School. Ann and Ken lived in Jacksonville, Fla., for five years and then returned to the Pittsburgh area and settled in Valencia.
Ann and Ken have two children, Jennifer Erin and Tyler Charles, and five grandchildren.
Ken showed the same love and dedication throughout every aspect of his life, but none was more important than family; the role of husband, father and grandfather being his greatest achievement.
Ken is survived by his wife, Ann; and his children, Jennifer (Waynell) Roche and Tyler (Sophia) Roche; five grandchildren, Taegen Nicole Roche, Silas Jackson Raub, Colton Maverick Roche, Audrey Violet Roche, and Camille Jasmine Newton. Ken is also survived by his siblings, Judith (William) Delaney, Margaret (Robert) Miller, Claire (John) Greb, and Audrey (Mic) Roche.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret Roche; and his siblings, Sister Patricia Roche and John (Helen) Roche.
The Roche family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to Dr. Stephanie Kim and the entire staff at UPMC Passavant and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center for the generosity, kindness and devotion they provide each of their patients. Additionally, the Roche family would like to express our gratitude to Good Samaritan Hospice for their guidance and wisdom.
Roche - Funeral services for Kenneth "Ken" Philip Roche, who died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, will be private with his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ken can be sent to the Mojave Desert Land Trust, 60124 Twentynine Palms Highway, Joshua Tree, CA 92252.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hart Funeral Home, 3103 Lillian Ave., Murrysville.
.