Kenneth R. "Kenny" Long, 67, of Grove City, formerly of Harrisville passed away on Monday at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Kenny was born Sept. 14, 1951, in Grove City, to Glenn and Margaret Bennett Long.
Kenny received his education in Slippery Rock.
On April 23, 1971, he married Emily Kelly. Together the couple celebrated 48 years of marriage.
Kenny retried from Bob Pebbles in Liberty Township, doing road construction.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR, being Dale Earnhardt's biggest fan.
Spending time with family and friends at the American Legion Post 584 in Leesburg and VFW 7465 in Volant, and shooting pool were favorite pastimes.
He kept busy in the summer, putting in a vegetable garden for everyone to enjoy. He cherished time with his family, fishing and camping.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Emily of Grove City; his children, Regina Long of Mercer, Kenneth Long of Sandy Lake, Daniel Long of Ohio and Crystal Long of Grove City; two sisters, Alvina "Sue" Altman of Butler and Glena Hites of Mercer; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Margaret "Peggy" Foulk; his brothers, Glenn Albert Long Jr. and Clyde Arthur Long; and two grandchildren, Jacob Lee Baun and Daylne Renne Baun.
LONG - A memorial service for Kenneth R. "Kenny" Long, who died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Jamison-McKinley Funeral Home in Harrisville, is handling the arrangements.
Friends can email condolences be visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019