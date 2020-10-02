1/1
Kenneth R. Samay
1950 - 2020
Kenneth R. Samay, 70, of South Buffalo Township passed away at home Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, after being ill for the past six months.

He was born May 13, 1950, in Natrona Heights, and was the son of the late Joseph J. and Stella M. (Domansky) Samay Jr.

Kenneth had lived in South Buffalo Township for the past 16 years, and before that he had lived in Tarentum.

He was employed as a foreman for Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp. in Brackenridge for 36 years, and was of the Catholic faith.

Kenneth graduated from Har-Brack High School in 1968, and enjoyed model trains, woodworking and doing automobile repairs.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, La Rue Annette (Johnston) Samay; his children, Kenneth M. (Sue) Samay of Cabot, Jamie M. (Ed) Gorney of Natrona Heights, and Amanda B. (Scott) Anderson of South Buffalo Township; and his stepchildren, Laura Ann (Dan) Mazza and Richard (Janice) Taliana, both of Natrona Heights.

Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dr. Harold J. Samay.

SAMAY - All services for Kenneth R. Samay, who died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, will be private.

Arrangements were handled by Duster Funeral Home, 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum.

Please visit dusterfh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 2, 2020.
