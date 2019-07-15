Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Wayne Lawrence. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Wayne Lawrence, 53, of Butler passed away Saturday as a result of a motorcycle accident.

He was born Jan. 20, 1966, in Butler, the son of Wayne K. and Shirley M. (Brown) Lawrence, both of Butler.

Kenneth was a 1984 graduate of Butler High School.

He worked as an Operations Analyst Specialist of FIS Profile- PO Scheduling Services.

Ken was an active member of the Unionville Volunteer Fire Company for 36 years where he was past assistant chief, past president and was currently on the board of directors. He was a firefighter, former EMT and rescue diver. Ken was a member of the Butler County Fire Chief Association. He was a Senior Deacon with the William H. Miller Lodge #769 and a member of the Butler Moose Lodge. He was also a certified wedding officiant, and he performed weddings for friends.

Also surviving are two sisters, Lorraine (Kevin) Shaffer of West Sunbury and Dawn (John) Link of West Sunbury; his brother, Dean (Christena) Lawrence of Butler; seven nieces and nephews; and nine great-nieces and nephews, whom all had such a special place in Ken's heart.

LAWRENCE - Friends and family of Kenneth Wayne Lawrence, who died Saturday, July 13, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with a Masonic service by William H. Miller Lodge at 5:45 p.m.

Friends and family will also be received on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with his nephew, Pastor Scott Shaffer, of Faith United Methodist Church in Fox Chapel officiating.

Interment will follow in Greenlawn Burial Estates.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Unionville Volunteer Fire Company, 102 Mahood Road, Butler, PA 16001. In memo write Ken Lawrence.

For more information, go to



