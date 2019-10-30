Kevin M. McGinnis, 46, of Bish Road, Chicora, passed away at his home Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Kevin was born June 18, 1973, in Butler. He was the son of the late John McGinnis and Margaret Snow McGinnis.
He was a 1991 graduate of Karns City High School and had been employed as a parts manager for West Central Equipment in Butler.
Kevin was of the Christian faith and enjoyed working on his farm, the company of his friends and most especially, raising and caring for his two daughters.
He is survived by his wife, Kristen A. Shipton McGinnis; two daughters, Kennedy M. McGinnis of Kittanning, and Maggie J. McGinnis of Chicora; as well as a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by an aunt, Twila Wagner.
MCGINNIS - Friends of Kevin M. McGinnis, who died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.
A committal service will follow at 8 p.m. from the funeral home with Lewis Stoughton, a family friend, officiating.
Memorial contributions in Kevin's name may be made to a mental health .
For more information, or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 30, 2019