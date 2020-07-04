1/1
Kevin "Mick" Miller
Kevin "Mick" Miller, 37, of Butler, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
He was born Sept. 27, 1982, in Butler.
Mick was known to be a hard worker with an enormous heart, who never passed on an opportunity to help someone.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his nephew. He had a huge heart and will be greatly missed.
Kevin was the son of Lora Luchkiw (Raymond) Treich; the brother of Aaron (Amber) Myers; and the uncle of Logan and Paetyn.
Kevin is also survived by his girlfriend, Stefanie Martin.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Midge Sullivan.
MILLER - Funeral services for Kevin "Mick" Miller, who died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, will be held privately Monday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
