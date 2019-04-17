Kim D. "Pont" Ponteous, 63, of Petrolia passed away on Monday at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
He was born Aug. 22, 1955, in Butler, the son of the late Gerald Ponteous and Ruth (Couch) Ponteous.
He enjoyed making others laugh. Family and friends knew him well for his sly and quick-witted humor and being able to bring a smile to anyone's face. He will be forever loved and sorely missed by all.
Surviving are his daughter, Nicole (David) Wiltrout of Renfrew; three grandchildren; a sister, Karen (Duane) Hepler of Butler; a brother, Kevin (Janice) Ponteous of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Hilliard.
PONTEOUS - Service and burial will be private for Kim D. "Pont" Ponteous, who died Monday, April 15, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 17, 2019