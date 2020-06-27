Kim Marie Humphreys
Kim Marie Stoops Humphreys of Las Vegas, formerly of Harrisville, passed away at home on Saturday, June 20, 2020, following a period of declining health. She was 51.
Kim was born Nov. 25, 1968, in Grove City, to David L. and Kathleen E. (Derry) Stoops.
She was a graduate of Slippery Rock High School in 1987, and Slippery Rock University in 1992. Kim earned her MBA in human resources from Baker College.
Kim was employed by ADT Security in human resources in Rochester, N.Y., and Las Vegas.
She was a member of the Auxiliary of the Harrisville American Legion Post 852.
Kim is survived by her longtime companion, John McAuley of Las Vegas; her parents, Dave and Kathy Stoops of Harrisville; a brother, Mark D. Stoops and his wife, Konnie, of Harrisville; and three close friends, Chrystel Dowell and Robin Logan-Talbott, both of Las Vegas, and Michelle Barkley of Worcester, Mass.
Her grandparents preceded her in death.
HUMPHREYS - Visitation hours for Kim Marie Stoops Humphreys, who died Saturday, June 20, 2020, will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cunningham Funeral Home, Grove City.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Burial will take place at Prairie Cemetery in Harrisville.
Please visit www.cunninghamfhgc.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
