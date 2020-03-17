Kimberly A. Hempfling, 61, of Butler passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Born Aug. 8, 1958, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Joseph R. and Margaret L. "Lois" (Moran) Shea.
She was a homemaker and a member of St. Christopher at the Lake Roman Catholic Church in Prospect.
She enjoyed reading, playing cards and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, Richard Hempfling, whom she married Nov. 14, 1975; four children, Richard (Athena) Hempfling of West Sunbury, Tara (Adam) Blose of Prospect, Ashley (Chad) Young of Lyndora, and Tyler (Tiffany) Hempfling of Slippery Rock.
She is also survived by nine grandchildren; four brothers; and three sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
HEMPFLING - Friends of Kimberly A. Hempfling, who died Saturday, March 14, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Christopher at the Lake Roman Catholic Church, 229 N. Franklin St., Prospect, with the Rev. Steven Neff to officiate.
Interment will follow at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Mount Chestnut.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 17, 2020