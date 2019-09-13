Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimberly Sue "Kim" Hall. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Kimberly Sue Hall, 64, of Lancaster Township entered immortality on Sept. 11, 2019.

Kim was born on Feb. 23, 1955, in Ellwood City, and grew up in Middle Lancaster. She was the daughter of James (the late) and Eleanor Kennedy; and the sister of Mark and Bryan Kennedy.

She was a graduate of Seneca Valley High School, and worked in banking for over 20 years, eventually becoming a manager at Huntington Bank.

Kim is survived by her husband, Michael Hall, to whom she was married for 26 years; two sons, Ethan and Erik Magness; and a stepdaughter, Nicole Hall.

Kim's greatest joy in life was spending time with her numerous grandchildren, Cora, Ella, and Avelina, the daughters of Ethan and Monique Magness; Isaac, the son of Erik and Charity Magness; and Camerin and Jacob Lumley, and Axel Flowers, the children of Nicole Hall.

Kim was sacrificially devoted to her family, hospitable to those in need, and profoundly empathetic toward those who suffered. Through the trials and tumults of her life, Kim retained a quick wit and a good sense of humor.

We commend our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to the Love that never dies and to the dazzling Grace of our risen Christ who makes all things new.

"And when the strife is fierce, the warfare long, steals on the ear the distant triumph song, where hearts are brave again and arms are strong. Alleluia, Alleluia."

HALL - Friends of Kimberly Sue Hall, who died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St Peter's Reformed Church, 320 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

In lieu of flowers, financial contributions can be made to Parents in Toto, a resourcing center for families who navigate the challenges of Autism, 143 S. Main St., Zelienople, PA 16063, or at

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Kim's family at



