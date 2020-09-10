1/1
Kirk E. Cavitt Jr.
1968 - 2020
Kirk E. Cavitt Jr., 51, of Pine Township passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Heritage Valley Sewickley Hospital.

Born on Oct. 9, 1968, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Gretchen Affrica Cavitt and the late Kirk E. Cavitt.

Kirk worked in industrial sales for Portersville PRD.

Kirk was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed sharing his love of fishing with his sons and friends. In his youth, he particularly enjoyed family vacations to the Outer Banks and most recently, his family trips to Florida. He also had a passion for cooking and baking.

In addition to his mother, surviving are his wife, Kimberly Colosimo Cavitt, whom he married on Sept. 4, 1999; his three children, Jack, Kate and James Cavitt; a sister, Kristin (Larry) Cohen; a niece, Kelsey; his nephews, Frank and Joe; his in-laws, Judy (Phillip Lee) Morrison Jr. and Edward (Eileen) Colosimo; and a brother-in-law, Edward Colosimo.

CAVITT - Friends of Kirk E. Cavitt Jr., who died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Services will be held privately.

Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.

Memorials may be made to CORE in Kirk's name.

Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
