Kirk Hotham, 65, of Portersville, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 16, 2020.
He was born in Johnstown, on Dec. 31, 1954.
Kirk served his country honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1972-1974 and worked for Giant Eagle for over 30 years.
He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, reading, and watching his favorite TV shows.
Above all else, he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 40 years, Linda (Pritts) Hotham.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother-in-law Fern "Lucy" Pritts.
HOTHAM - A private memorial service for Kirk Hotham, who died Saturday, May 16, 2020, will be held at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 18, 2020.