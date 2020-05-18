Kirk Hotham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kirk's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kirk Hotham, 65, of Portersville, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 16, 2020.
He was born in Johnstown, on Dec. 31, 1954.
Kirk served his country honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1972-1974 and worked for Giant Eagle for over 30 years.
He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, reading, and watching his favorite TV shows.
Above all else, he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 40 years, Linda (Pritts) Hotham.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother-in-law Fern "Lucy" Pritts.
HOTHAM - A private memorial service for Kirk Hotham, who died Saturday, May 16, 2020, will be held at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spenderdgeibel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved