Korleen "Corky" Dangel, 86, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Under My Wing in Butler.
She was born April 14, 1933, in McKeesport, the daughter of the late Edith Louise Klein.
Corky had been a member of First English Lutheran Church.
She was a retired Realtor for Coldwell Banker, John Capers and Howard Hanna.
She was an avid bowler and golfer and loved playing cards. She was the president of Butler Realtor Association and also won the "Realtor of the Year" award.
She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are her two daughters, Roberta "Bert" (Larry) McKivigan of Butler, and Tracey Gray of Butler; four grandchildren, Erika (Scott) Vice, Mark (Steve Noviello) McKivigan, Blaise (Samantha) Gray and Dayne Gray; five great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Hudson, Haven, Blaze and Amelia.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
DANGEL - Friends of Korleen "Corky" Dangel, who died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Saturday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with the Rev. Jim Lewis officiating.
Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park in Butler.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Under Our Wing, 124 W. Cunningham St., Butler, PA 16001.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 28, 2020