Kris Wayne Smith
Kris Wayne Smith, 60, of New Waterford, formerly of Butler, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, in New Waterford.
He was born March 20, 1960, in Sewickley, and was the son of Joan Meacham Smith Hineline.
Kris was an SP4 military veteran of the United States Army.
He was a graduate of Hopewell High School. After high school, he attended the Computer Tech School of Technology, and worked for Electronic Data Systems and the Senate of Pennsylvania until retiring as a system analyst. He was an owner and operator of Molly's Stardust Motel, the former Butler Memorial Hospital Rental Units, and operator of Terrace Lakes Campground.
Kris was a jack of all trades and an expert carpenter, having constructed many homes from the bottom up.
He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Kris had the ability to meet strangers and instantly turn those relationships into genuine friendships.
He is survived by his children, Sean Kristopher (Stephanie) Smith of Pittsburgh, George Edward Smith of Butler, and Jennifer Rose Smith (Paul Rust) of Redmond, Wash.; his mother, Joan Smith Hineline; four siblings, Sunny A. (Harold) Eby, Ray L. Smith, Kevin B. (Cheryl) Smith, Daniel J. (Elizabeth) Smith; an aunt, Cookie Hora; five grandchildren, Aria Belle, Rowan Kristopher, Rhea Anne, Jaxon George and Logan Joaquin; several nieces and nephews, Charles, Tara, Annie, Danielle, Derek, Kevin, Joan, Shane, Johnathan, Joshua; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John Lynn and Annie Fielding Meacham; his father and mother-in-law, George and Anne Eck; and an aunt, Linda Dunmire.
SMITH - Visitation for Kris Wayne Smith, who died Thursday, June 4, 2020, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, where social distancing will be encouraged and mask protocol is suggested.
Military honors and a time of sharing will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home, where friends and family are invited to share a beloved memory of Kris.
Military honors will be accorded by the East Palestine American Legion, Post 31, Honor Guard.
View this obituary and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 8, 2020.
June 8, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this sad news about Chris. He helped us in Senator Kim Ward's office so many times and was friendly and fun. I will miss him.
My condolences to his family and friends.
Lois D'Orazio - Secretary to Senator Kim Ward - Greensburg, PA
Lois J D'Orazio
Coworker
