Kurtiss Lee Barkey, 49, of Boyers passed away on Saturday at his residence.
He was born July 19, 1969, in Butler, the son of Terry Barkey of Butler and Rebecca (Rikal) Barkey of Bakerstown.
He had been employed by Three Rivers as a high lift operator.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery and his dogs. He also enjoyed writing.
Surviving are his father, Terry (Rhonda) Barkey of Butler; his mother, Rebecca M. Barkey of Bakerstown; his brothers, Keith (Denice) Barkey of BelAir, Md., and Kevin (Stephanie) Barkey of Poland, Ohio; his nieces and nephews, Brandon, Kyle, Logan, Kaitlyn, Sophia and Isabella Marie; his stepsisters, Brandi (Jeff)Vranka and Carrie (Drew) Jonczak; and his stepbrother, Brian (Mary)Skwirut and their six children, Levi, Ashlyn, Landan, Kylie, Jayda and Maxen.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank R. Rikal and Leana Mae Rikal Randow; and his paternal grandparents, Henry and Pauline Barkey.
BARKEY - Services and burial will be private for Kurtiss Lee Barkey, who died Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
For more information, go to www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 24, 2019