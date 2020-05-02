Kyle G. Motta, of Cranberry Township, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 30, 2020.
He was born Dec. 15, 1995, and was the beloved son of Vincent and Sandra (Hirt) Motta.
He was the loving brother of Jamie Motta; the grandson of Lois Peckich-Motta and the late Anna Mae Hirt; and the nephew of Claudine (John) Kaib, Robert (Janet) Hirt, the late Michelle Waldschmidt (surviving spouse Daniel) and Richard Hirt.
He is survived by his great-aunts and great-uncles and many cousins.
Kyle attended Slippery Rock University and his path led him to work for KS Manufacturing as a carpenter's apprentice.
Kyle had a passion for sports and loved playing and watching football and baseball. He was also an avid hunter. He enjoyed working out and spending time with family and friends.
Kyle had a larger than life personality and lit up a room wherever he went. He was loved by many and will remain in our hearts.
MOTTA - Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life memorial for Kyle G. Motta, who died Thursday, April 30, 2020, will be held at a later date. All family and friends are encouraged to attend.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to O'Brien's Funeral Home, Allegheny-West, Pa.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.