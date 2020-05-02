Kyle G. Motta
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kyle G. Motta, of Cranberry Township, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 30, 2020.
He was born Dec. 15, 1995, and was the beloved son of Vincent and Sandra (Hirt) Motta.
He was the loving brother of Jamie Motta; the grandson of Lois Peckich-Motta and the late Anna Mae Hirt; and the nephew of Claudine (John) Kaib, Robert (Janet) Hirt, the late Michelle Waldschmidt (surviving spouse Daniel) and Richard Hirt.
He is survived by his great-aunts and great-uncles and many cousins.
Kyle attended Slippery Rock University and his path led him to work for KS Manufacturing as a carpenter's apprentice.
Kyle had a passion for sports and loved playing and watching football and baseball. He was also an avid hunter. He enjoyed working out and spending time with family and friends.
Kyle had a larger than life personality and lit up a room wherever he went. He was loved by many and will remain in our hearts.
MOTTA - Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life memorial for Kyle G. Motta, who died Thursday, April 30, 2020, will be held at a later date. All family and friends are encouraged to attend.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to O'Brien's Funeral Home, Allegheny-West, Pa.
Please visit www.obriensfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved