Kyle Mathew Harancher, 33, of San Jose, Calif., formerly of Fombell, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Born March 26, 1986, he was the beloved son of Kris and Renee Harancher.
Kyle graduated from Riverside High School in 2004, and also graduated from Sewickley Valley School of Nursing.
He was an RN in the critical care unit at El Camino Hospital.
Kyle was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating and cheering on the Steelers and Pens.
He leaves behind his parents, Kris and Renee Harancher; his sister, Karie Harancher; his nephews, Gannon and Graydon Gibbons; and his grandparents, Arlene Harancher and Claudette (John) McCarthy.
HARANCHER - A memorial service will be held later for Kyle Mathew Harancher, who died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 22, 2019