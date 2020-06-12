L. Arlene Newell Hepner, 95, of Butler, passed away Tuesday evening, June 9, 2020, at Skilled Care Concordia in Cabot, following a period of declining health.
Born on Feb. 26, 1925, in Sligo, Clarion County, she was the daughter of Donald Sr. and Elsie M. Rankin Newell.
She married H. Ray Hepner Sr. on July 10, 1949, and he passed away in 2005.
A dedicated student and educator, she graduated Clarion High School Class of 1941, graduated Magna Cum Laude from Slippery Rock State College (now university) with a B.S. in elementary education in January 1969, and later completed her master's degree in education from the present Slippery Rock University. Arlene also earned her reading specialist certification.
In 1965 to 1966, Mrs. Hepner worked in the physical science laboratory and attended classes at New Mexico State University.
She was employed as a reading specialist for Title 1, serving over 21 years with the Karns City School District, retiring in June 1990.
In her earlier years, Arlene worked at the post office in Sligo, Bell Telephone in Pittsburgh, and Du-Co Ceramics in Saxonburg.
She was a longtime member of East Unity Presbyterian Church near Eau Claire, Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 60 of Parker City, and the DAR of Butler.
A loving and devoted mother, she is survived by one son, H. Ray Hepner Jr. of West Sunbury; three daughters, Jean Lindsay of Ocala, Fla., Susan Hepner of New Castle, and Charlene Hepner of Ocala; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by two sisters, Patricia Weidner of Brookville, and Peggy Reinsel of Limestone, Clarion County; one brother, Lowell "Jeff" Newell of Howell, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Sherri Litzenberg Hepner; her sister, Elsie Summerville; and two brothers, Denny Newell, and Donald Newell Jr., who died in 1966 on a photography mission in an aircraft taking off from the former Rhea Airport near Clarion, in which he and the pilot were both killed.
HEPNER - Visitation for L. Arlene Newell Hepner, who died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Burial will follow at East Unity Cemetery, Cherry Valley Borough, Butler County.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 12, 2020.