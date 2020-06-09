L. Dale Kline, 89, of Fombell, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence with his loving wife of 65 years, Virginia Bauder Kline, by his side, whom he married Feb. 25, 1955.
Born Oct. 2, 1930, in Harmony, he was the son of the late Laurie and Alyce Koerner Kline.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 until 1954.
He was a founding member of the Pennsylvania Snowseekers Snowmobile Club, having held the first meeting in Fombell, in November of 1972.
He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Zelienople.
He was a member of Harmony Masonic Lodge F&AM 429 for 55 years. He was a member of the New Castle Consistory, and The Syria Shrine of Pittsburgh.
He retired from Resolite. He then opened his own business called Formed Fiberglass of Fombell, which his family still owns today.
He is survived by four daughters, Laurie (Paul) Schlosser, Kathy (Robert) Janeski, Karen (Gary) Griffith, and Jill (Larry) Bennett; 11 grandchildren, Michael (Shannon) Schlosser, Maxwell (Carrie) Schlosser, Jenna (Brian) Sinclair, Andrew Janeski, Martha Janeski (Garrett Graham), Galan (Rachel) Griffith, Lucy (Scott) LeVan, Daniel (Jessica) Bennett, Lizabeth Bennett, Samuel (Jacklyn) Bennett, and Garrett Bennett; and 16 great-grandchildren, Ashton, Bryce, Wes, Drew, Cade Schlosser, Brooklynn, Calvin, Kelsey Sinclair, Crew and Palmer Griffith, Christian, Reese, Cece LeVan, Layla, Owen and Aiden Bennett; two sisters, Joyce "Cookie" Lukes, and Linda (David) Glies.
He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. D.K. Bauder; and one sister, Sheila Nickle.
KLINE - As per his wishes, all services for L. Dale Kline, who died Sunday, June 7, 2020, will be held privately.
Arrangements entrusted to Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to Yellow Ribbon Girls, http://www.yellowribbongirls.com.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
Born Oct. 2, 1930, in Harmony, he was the son of the late Laurie and Alyce Koerner Kline.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 until 1954.
He was a founding member of the Pennsylvania Snowseekers Snowmobile Club, having held the first meeting in Fombell, in November of 1972.
He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Zelienople.
He was a member of Harmony Masonic Lodge F&AM 429 for 55 years. He was a member of the New Castle Consistory, and The Syria Shrine of Pittsburgh.
He retired from Resolite. He then opened his own business called Formed Fiberglass of Fombell, which his family still owns today.
He is survived by four daughters, Laurie (Paul) Schlosser, Kathy (Robert) Janeski, Karen (Gary) Griffith, and Jill (Larry) Bennett; 11 grandchildren, Michael (Shannon) Schlosser, Maxwell (Carrie) Schlosser, Jenna (Brian) Sinclair, Andrew Janeski, Martha Janeski (Garrett Graham), Galan (Rachel) Griffith, Lucy (Scott) LeVan, Daniel (Jessica) Bennett, Lizabeth Bennett, Samuel (Jacklyn) Bennett, and Garrett Bennett; and 16 great-grandchildren, Ashton, Bryce, Wes, Drew, Cade Schlosser, Brooklynn, Calvin, Kelsey Sinclair, Crew and Palmer Griffith, Christian, Reese, Cece LeVan, Layla, Owen and Aiden Bennett; two sisters, Joyce "Cookie" Lukes, and Linda (David) Glies.
He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. D.K. Bauder; and one sister, Sheila Nickle.
KLINE - As per his wishes, all services for L. Dale Kline, who died Sunday, June 7, 2020, will be held privately.
Arrangements entrusted to Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to Yellow Ribbon Girls, http://www.yellowribbongirls.com.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 9, 2020.