L. Virginia Grazier, 81, of Chicora died Mondayat Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born July 5, 1937, in Butler, she was the daughter of Andrew A. and Wilda L. (Lucas) Coleman.
Virginia was a graduate of Fairview Township High School and was a hairdresser in Chicora for many years.
She was of the Lutheran faith and enjoyed shopping, especially for new purses and handbags.
Virginia is survived by one son, Scott A. Grazier and his wife, Lesa, of Meridian; and one daughter, Christine L. Wilson and her husband, James, of Butler.
She is also survived by four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth R. Grazier, who died April 15, 2009; and one brother, Thomas Coleman.
GRAZIER - Per her request, there will be no services for L. Virginia Grazier, who died Monday, June 3, 2019.
Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, East Brady.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 6, 2019