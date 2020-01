Lainey A. Heller, 48, of Butler passed away Monday in Good Samaritan Hospice following an illness.Born Sept. 27, 1971, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late William John Heller Sr. and Sarah L. McLaughlin Heller.She was employed as a caseworker for Valley, Inc., where she worked with autistic children.Lainey was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.She is survived by two daughters, Sarah Ryan and her fiancé, Justin Lackey, of Butler, and Kylee Ryan of Butler; one grandson, Brady Marburger of Butler; three sisters, LuAnn Stillwagon and her husband, Patrick, of Butler, Linda Wick and her husband, Robert, of Butler, and Lisa Heller of Butler; one brother, William Heller Jr. and his wife, Kimberly, of Butler; and her longtime companion, Jason Ryan.Lainey is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.HELLER - Friends of Lainey A. Heller, who died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, with Father Dan Waruszewski officiating.Burial will follow in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net