Lainey A. Heller, 48, of Butler passed away Monday in Good Samaritan Hospice following an illness.
Born Sept. 27, 1971, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late William John Heller Sr. and Sarah L. McLaughlin Heller.
She was employed as a caseworker for Valley, Inc., where she worked with autistic children.
Lainey was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Sarah Ryan and her fiancé, Justin Lackey, of Butler, and Kylee Ryan of Butler; one grandson, Brady Marburger of Butler; three sisters, LuAnn Stillwagon and her husband, Patrick, of Butler, Linda Wick and her husband, Robert, of Butler, and Lisa Heller of Butler; one brother, William Heller Jr. and his wife, Kimberly, of Butler; and her longtime companion, Jason Ryan.
Lainey is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
HELLER - Friends of Lainey A. Heller, who died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, with Father Dan Waruszewski officiating.
Burial will follow in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020