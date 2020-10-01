1/1
Lana Louise Walker
1941 - 2020
Lana Louise Walker, 79, of Butler fought a relentless battle for her life and joined our Heavenly Father on Sept. 30, 2020, with her son and daughter by her side.

She was born April 22, 1941, to Betty L. Miller and James William Frederick Miller.

Lana enjoyed her time as a cashier, putting a smile on the faces of those who passed through her line at Walmart, Fairground Market and the Country Corner Store.

She enjoyed shopping, spending time on the road with her sister, Linda Philips, listening to music and playing Yahtzee.

Lana had an eye for decorating and making holiday celebrations special for her family.

Left to cherish Lana's memory are her two sons, William "Billy" Walker and his wife and Lana's caregiver, Bonnie, and Tom Walker and his wife, Zoey; a daughter, Darcy; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Also cherishing her life is a sister, Mrs. Linda Philips (Randy); a brother, James Berton Miller Jr. (Jeannie), and their families.

In addition to her parents, Lana was preceded in death by her husband, H. Thomas Walker Jr.; her granddaughter, Stephanie; and her great-granddaughter, Elizabeth.

WALKER - Friends of Lana Louise Walker, who died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Interment will be in Greenlawn Burial Estates, Mount Chestnut.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at Butler Health System, Butler Health System Radiation Oncology, or donor's choice.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Geibel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
7242872123
