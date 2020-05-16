Lane Myles Jewart
1967 - 2020
Lane Myles Jewart, 52, died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday at his home in Fort Myers, Fla.
Lane was born June 12, 1967, in Chicora, to Donna and Donald Jewart.
He was the youngest of five children. His siblings were Lonny, Larry (Debbie), Leasa (Ben Covert) and Lee.
He graduated from Butler High School and Butler Vo-Tech Heavy Equipment Repair in 1985.
After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the VQ2 Rota, Spain.
Once returning to the states, he was happily married to his wife, Kelly, for 26 years. They had two beautiful daughters, Cassandra, married to Devin Collins, with one son, Oaklee; and Darien, married to Brandon Wheeler, with one son, Kane.
Besides being the world's greatest "Pop-Pop" and a proud veteran, Lane's favorite past time was hunting with his "Big Buddy," David Cunningham. He loved riding his Harley and being involved in many charity rides both in Fort Myers, Fla., and his hometown of Butler. Anyone who knew Lane loved him and he was blessed with numerous great friends. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all.
JEWART - Due to COVID restrictions at this time, we are unable to have services for Lane Myles Jewart, who died Tuesday, May 12, 2020; however, a celebration of life memorial will be planned later.




Published in Butler Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
I am so saddened to hear this. He was such a kind and loving person. He will be missed by many. God bless you and your family. Kelly, if you need anything please don't hesitate to call.
Andrea Cusick
Friend
May 16, 2020
So sorry kelly and family what a super special guy will be greatly missed
Marleen Bachman
Friend
May 16, 2020
Kelly, We are so sorry to hear about Lane. You two always looked so happy and so much in love. Our prayers go with you and your family.
Diana Hollefreund
Acquaintance
