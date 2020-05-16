Lane Myles Jewart, 52, died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday at his home in Fort Myers, Fla.

Lane was born June 12, 1967, in Chicora, to Donna and Donald Jewart.

He was the youngest of five children. His siblings were Lonny, Larry (Debbie), Leasa (Ben Covert) and Lee.

He graduated from Butler High School and Butler Vo-Tech Heavy Equipment Repair in 1985.

After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the VQ2 Rota, Spain.

Once returning to the states, he was happily married to his wife, Kelly, for 26 years. They had two beautiful daughters, Cassandra, married to Devin Collins, with one son, Oaklee; and Darien, married to Brandon Wheeler, with one son, Kane.

Besides being the world's greatest "Pop-Pop" and a proud veteran, Lane's favorite past time was hunting with his "Big Buddy," David Cunningham. He loved riding his Harley and being involved in many charity rides both in Fort Myers, Fla., and his hometown of Butler. Anyone who knew Lane loved him and he was blessed with numerous great friends. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all.

JEWART - Due to COVID restrictions at this time, we are unable to have services for Lane Myles Jewart, who died Tuesday, May 12, 2020; however, a celebration of life memorial will be planned later.









