Larry Alan Morrow, 69, of Butler, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
He was the son of the late Victor W. and Doris Reep Morrow.
Surviving is a sister, Deborah (Rev. Rick, ret.) Bowser of Clarion; and a brother, Richard "Dick" (Rita) Morrow of North Washington; as well as nieces and nephews.
Morrow - All arrangements for Larry Alan Morrow, who died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, are private, and the family is being assisted by Buzard Funeral Home of Eau Claire.
