Larry Alan Morrow, 69, of Butler, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

He was the son of the late Victor W. and Doris Reep Morrow.

Surviving is a sister, Deborah (Rev. Rick, ret.) Bowser of Clarion; and a brother, Richard "Dick" (Rita) Morrow of North Washington; as well as nieces and nephews.

Morrow - All arrangements for Larry Alan Morrow, who died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, are private, and the family is being assisted by Buzard Funeral Home of Eau Claire.

To view or send condolences and to send flowers and sympathy cards, visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. Parker - Parker
201 S. Wayne Street
Parker, PA 16049
724.791.2484
