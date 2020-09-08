Larry Brice Heemer, 58, of Slippery Rock died of natural causes on Friday, evening, Sept. 4, 2020, at his residence.



Larry was born Sept. 7, 1961, in Butler, and was the son of Floyd Adam "Tag" and Elsie Marie Weitzel Heemer.



He was a 1979 graduate of Moniteau High School.



Larry retired in April of 2018, from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation as a foreman.



He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. Larry would do anything for anybody and he had the patience of a saint.



Survivors include his father of Mount Chestnut; and one daughter, Lorissa Heemer of Slippery Rock.



He was preceded in death by his mother; and one sister, Donna Garing.



HEEMER - Visitation for Larry Brice Heemer, who died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jay Bryan Funeral Home, 443 Main St., Prospect.



Private graveside services will be held on Friday at Clintonville Cemetery.



Following the state health guidelines, face masks must be worn and social distancing will be observed.





