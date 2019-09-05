Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry G. Sidley. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Visitation 10:00 AM Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Service 12:00 PM Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Larry G. Sidley, 67, of Butler passed away suddenly at Butler Memorial Hospital on Aug. 28.

He was born Oct. 12, 1951, in Butler, and was the son of the late George and Ruby (Rihel) Sidley.

Larry graduated from Moniteau High School in 1969, and then proudly served the U.S. Army as part of the 2nd Armored Division during the Vietnam War.

After his service, Larry worked for Nationwide Insurance for over 30 years before he retired and dedicated the rest of his life raising his children.

He married his wife, Kimberly (Kison) Sidley, Oct. 11, 1980, and she joked that she was "his birthday present."

Larry is survived by his wife; his son, Andrew Sidley of Butler; his daughter, Shannon Sidley of Colorado; and his best furry friend, Ziva of Butler.

He is also survived by his sister, Ella (Sidley) Ford and her husband, Kenneth "Buzz" Ford Jr., of Kennerdell; his nephew, Chad Ford of Kennerdell; his niece, Stephanie Ford of Polk, Pa.; and his great-nephews, Crosby and Garrett Ford of Polk, Pa.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Arthur and Alma (Bell) Sidley; his maternal grandparents, Frank and Laura Rihel; his nephew, Jay Ford of Polk; and his lifelong best friend, David LaVan.

He was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Pirates, Steelers and UConn Women's Basketball. He was a lifelong Penn State football fan and religiously watched or listened to the radio broadcast of every game.

Larry also enjoyed hunting, fishing, grilling, staying current on world events, and driving. He loved visiting his daughter in Colorado and was excited to go to the Grand Canyon this upcoming October.

Larry was the best story- teller and told the funniest jokes. He was considered "The Calmer" of his family, because he was patient, always knew the right words for comfort, and had a fix for every problem.

While God gained an amazing angel on Aug. 28, Larry will be forever missed here on Earth.

SIDLEY - Family and friends of Larry G. Sidley, who died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, will gather from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A blessing service will follow at noon at the funeral home. Deacon Mitch Natali will officiate.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com







