Larry Gene "Butch" Albaugh, 78, of Hooker passed away on Monday, March, 2, 2020, at his residence.
Larry was born May 24, 1941, in Natrona Heights. He was the son of the late Vernon A. Albaugh and the late Mae E. Remaley Albaugh.
Larry was a self-employed auto body repairman.
Larry is survived by five sons, Larry Eugene Albaugh of Florida, and Robert Albaugh, Brian Albaugh, Paul Albaugh and Peter Albaugh, all of Hooker; one sister, Cheryl (Terry) Wagner of Ohio; and four brothers, Rick Albaugh of South Carolina, Jerry Albaugh of Freeport, Dale Albaugh of Cabot, and Mike Albaugh of Natrona Heights.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Albaugh.
ALBAUGH - Services and burial were private for Larry Gene "Butch" Albaugh, who died Monday March, 2, 2020.
Arrangements were entrusted to William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 5, 2020