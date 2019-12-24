Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry I. Haine. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry I. "Pappy" Haine, 80, of Lancaster Township passed away in the comfort of his home Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

Born July 27, 1939, in Lancaster Township, he was the son of the late John I. Haine and Claire Ruby Haine.

Larry was a lifelong pig farmer and an avid hunter, in addition to his employment as a roadmaster for Lancaster Township.

He treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren. Larry was a loving husband, dad and pappy, who will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 43 years, Deborah I. Rowlands Haine, whom he married on Oct. 15, 1976; his sons, Allen (Jennifer) Reed of Boca Raton, Fla., Zeke (Rosslyn) Reed of Fombell, John (Traci) Haine of Portersville, and Elijah (Parker Jones) Haine of Breckenridge, Colo.; his grandchildren, Joseph, Jayden, Olivia, Lily, Gavin, Rylee and Reagan; his sister, Joretta (David) Kennedy of Lancaster Township; and his brother-in-law, Bill Metzger of Harmony.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Metzger.

HAINE - Family and friends of Larry I. "Pappy" Haine, who died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday with a funeral service immediately following at 7 p.m. at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with Pastor Tom Clyde officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Larry's honor to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, Reference 7B and/or Palliative Care, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Larry's family at



