Larry J. Collins
1946 - 2020
Larry J. Collins, 74, of Butler entered eternal rest Nov. 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born May 9, 1946, in Herman, he was the sixth of nine children, born to Albert J. and Mildred C. Beneigh Collins.
Larry started school at St. Michael's, then attended St. Peter's, graduating from Butler Area Senior High School in 1964.
After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, and served in various parts of the world during his four years of service. He enjoyed training service dogs while in North Africa. That tour of duty included a year in Cuba, and one in Vietnam where he was wounded. He was honorably discharged in 1968, and came home to Butler.
Larry was employed by Angler Products, Armco, then spent over 46 years as a meat cutter for Friedman's Supermarkets, Slater's, Miller's Meat Market, Sam's Club and Giant Eagle, before retiring from the Butler Farm Market in July 2020.
His main hobbies were fishing, bowling and listening to Doo-Wop music. He also loved spending time with his granddaughters, Gracen and Emerson, and volunteering for the Butler County Historical Society.
Larry is survived by his wife, Patricia Sweesy Collins, to whom he was married for over 41 years; their three children, Sarah Collins and Laura (Dennis) Taylor of Maryland, and Steven Collins of Butler; two grandchildren, Gracen and Emerson Taylor; daughter, Donna (David) Andres of Kansas; four sisters, Judy (Glenn) Weiland of Butler, Patty (Bill) Young of Chicora, Darlene (Ray) Kaskie of Colorado, and Diane (Brad) Winrader of Slippery Rock; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert and Thomas Collins; and two sisters, Kay (Michael) Steele and Janice (Carmen) Scialabba.
COLLINS - All services for Larry J. Collins, who died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, will be held privately and are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be sent to the Butler VA Hospital or to the Wounded Warrior Project.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Larry Collins, please visit our floral store. Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
