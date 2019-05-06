Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry L. Grossman. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry L. Grossman, 71, of Prospect passed away on Saturday at Good Samaritan Hospice.

Born March 31, 1948, in Butler, he was the son of Loyal Grossman and Virgil Ramsey Grossman.

Larry served in the U.S. Navy from 1969-1971.

He worked as a car salesman for over 30 years at Baglier Buick, Butler County Ford and Mikan Volkswagen until his retirement in 2016.

He was a member of Summit Township Sportsman's Club, where he was a very active trap shooter, the Lyndora American Legion and Victory Lodge #694 F&AM in Butler.

Surviving are his wife, Shirley (Kay) Grossman, whom he married Jan. 4, 1969; two daughters, Meredith (Michael) Arnold of Harrisville and Heather (Paul) Horton of Chicora; three grandchildren, Bryan (Kimberly) Smith, Darek (Sarah) Horton and Kaytlen (Jonathan) White; three great-grandchildren, Kenlee, Haven and Estella Smith; his dog, Bailey; and his two cats, Teddy and Mandy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

GROSSMAN - Friends of Larry L. Grossman, who died Saturday, May 4, 2019, will be received from 12 to 1 p.m. Friday at Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Denny Krajacic officiating.

Military honors will be performed by the Saxonburg American Legion.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Butler County Humane Society.

For more information, please visit







