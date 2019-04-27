Larry L. Lumley Sr., 78, of Butler passed away Thursday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born Dec. 11, 1940, in Ellwood City, and was the son of the late John Henry and Jean (Lewis) Lumley.
He was a truck driver for Consolidated Freightways.
Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Patricia Barker-Lumley of Butler, whom he married on April 3, 1982; five sons, Christopher Lumley of Hopewell, Larry Lumley Jr. of Chicora, Charles Lumley of Portersville, Gene Lumley of Slippery Rock and Brian Lumley of Freeville, N.Y.; six grandchildren; a great-grandson; a sister, Loree White of Harmony; and three brothers, Robert Lumley of Grove City, Thomas Lumley of Harmony and John Lumley of Ellensburg, Ore.
He was preceded in death by his brother, James Lumley.
LUMLEY - Private service and burial will be held for Larry L. Lumley Sr., who died Thursday, April 25, 2019.
