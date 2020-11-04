Larry Lee Mattox, 77, of Lancaster, Ohio, died Nov. 2, 2020, at Fairfield Medical Center.
He was born on Aug. 5, 1943, and was the son of the late Clarence and Irene Ebert Mattox in Lancaster.
He served in the Ohio National Guard.
He worked at Mattox Auto Parts and Paul's Used Cars.
He was a member of the Maple Street United Methodist Church.
He was a 1961 Lancaster High School graduate, a D.J. for WCVZ as "Larry Lee" on "Gospel Ship," was a bookkeeper and lay speaker for his church, and he was a past member of the Model T Ford Club of America.
Larry will be greatly missed for all he did and accomplished throughout his life.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Shirley Fleming Fox Mattox; his stepchildren, Alan Scott (Abby Martin-Fox) Fox, Sheldene (Cees) Lingerak, Timothy John (Kaye Montgomery) Fox; his stepgrandchildren, Thomas (Staci), Ryan, Dylan, Sydney and Hannah; three great-grandchildren, Weston, Ella and Aubi; his siblings, Richard and Paul Mattox, and Doris (Karl) DeRochets; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Margie; and his wife, Jane.
MATTOX - Family and friends of Larry Lee Mattox, who died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, may call from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, Ohio.
A celebration of life service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial at Maple Grove Cemetery will follow the service.
Due to COVID-19, masks are required to enter the building, and social distancing must be maintained.
Memorials can be made in Larry's name to Maple Street United Methodist Church, 438 E. Wheeling St., Lancaster, OH 43130.
Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
.