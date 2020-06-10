Larry Macdonald Druschel Sr., 83, of Zelienople, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, while under the care of Passavant Retirement Community.
Born May 10, 1937, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Clarence E. Druschel and Steveanna Macdonald Druschel.
Larry graduated from Zelienople High School in 1955.
He had a life-long career working for Penn Power from 1958 until he retired July 31, 1994. He had worked his way up to foreman and ran a three-man crew. Larry enjoyed cutting firewood and tinkering in his garage. He loved to tell people, "My wife was a good wife, a good mother, and a good cook!" Larry will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his six children, Roger A. (Ruth) Druschel and Clarence E. (Darla) Druschel, of Butler, Joette S. (Glenn) Pritts of North Sewickley Township, Ralph G. (Media) Druschel of Oil City, and Joy L. (John) Moyer and Larry M. Druschel Jr., of Harmony Borough; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Sue Druschel; a nephew and a niece, Gregory Druschel and Kate Druschel Griffin; and numerous cousins.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan Perry Druschel; and his brother, Arthur A. Druschel.
DRUSCHEL - Friends of Larry Macdonald Druschel Sr., who died Monday, June 8, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Pastor Dan Owen of Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church, officiating.
He will be laid to rest at St. Peter's Reformed Church Cemetery in Zelienople.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Larry's honor to the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church, 123 N. Pittsburgh St., Zelienople, Pa., 16063.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Larry's family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Born May 10, 1937, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Clarence E. Druschel and Steveanna Macdonald Druschel.
Larry graduated from Zelienople High School in 1955.
He had a life-long career working for Penn Power from 1958 until he retired July 31, 1994. He had worked his way up to foreman and ran a three-man crew. Larry enjoyed cutting firewood and tinkering in his garage. He loved to tell people, "My wife was a good wife, a good mother, and a good cook!" Larry will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his six children, Roger A. (Ruth) Druschel and Clarence E. (Darla) Druschel, of Butler, Joette S. (Glenn) Pritts of North Sewickley Township, Ralph G. (Media) Druschel of Oil City, and Joy L. (John) Moyer and Larry M. Druschel Jr., of Harmony Borough; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Sue Druschel; a nephew and a niece, Gregory Druschel and Kate Druschel Griffin; and numerous cousins.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan Perry Druschel; and his brother, Arthur A. Druschel.
DRUSCHEL - Friends of Larry Macdonald Druschel Sr., who died Monday, June 8, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Pastor Dan Owen of Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church, officiating.
He will be laid to rest at St. Peter's Reformed Church Cemetery in Zelienople.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Larry's honor to the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church, 123 N. Pittsburgh St., Zelienople, Pa., 16063.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Larry's family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 10, 2020.