1/1
Larry W. Tyson
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry W. Tyson, 71, formerly of Butler and Evans City passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 24, 2020, at Corry Manor in Corry, Pa.

He was born April 18, 1949, in Rochester, Pa., to Torie T. Tyson and Dorothy (Pickens) Tyson.

After school, Larry served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years, 2½ of which were served in Vietnam.

Larry was a bricklayer by trade and after retirement, was a driver for the 422 Auto Auction.

He was Protestant by faith.

He was an avid stock car fan and liked to go to the races at Lernerville with his brother-in-law, Darrell.

Left behind to cherish Larry's memory are his daughters, Margie (Alex) Nellco of Freedom and Connie Tyson of Rimersburg; his sisters, Carol Jean Bloom of Clarendon, Warren County, Pa., and Neta (Bill) Graham of Cranberry Township; his brother, Harry (Denise) Tyson of Jacksonville, Fla.; and four grandchildren.

He is also survived by his companion and favorite cat, Betty.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Torie (Sonny) Tyson and Verner Lee Tyson; and a sister-in-law, Honey Lois Tyson.

TYSON - The family of Larry W. Tyson, who died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, will welcome family and friends at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, for a public graveside service at Mount Nebo Cemetery in Evans City. The Rev. Douglas Brink of Sheffield United Methodist Church will preside.

The Zelienople American Legion Post 474 will provide full military honors.

The Borden Funeral Home of Sheffield, Warren County, Pa., has been entrusted with all arrangements.

Memorial donations in Larry's memory may be made to Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA. 16053.

To leave an online condolence for Larry W. Tyson please visit www.bordenfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mount Nebo Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Borden Funeral Home - Sheffield
203 W Main Street
Sheffield, PA 16347
814-968-3766
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved