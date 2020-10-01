Larry W. Tyson, 71, formerly of Butler and Evans City passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 24, 2020, at Corry Manor in Corry, Pa.
He was born April 18, 1949, in Rochester, Pa., to Torie T. Tyson and Dorothy (Pickens) Tyson.
After school, Larry served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years, 2½ of which were served in Vietnam.
Larry was a bricklayer by trade and after retirement, was a driver for the 422 Auto Auction.
He was Protestant by faith.
He was an avid stock car fan and liked to go to the races at Lernerville with his brother-in-law, Darrell.
Left behind to cherish Larry's memory are his daughters, Margie (Alex) Nellco of Freedom and Connie Tyson of Rimersburg; his sisters, Carol Jean Bloom of Clarendon, Warren County, Pa., and Neta (Bill) Graham of Cranberry Township; his brother, Harry (Denise) Tyson of Jacksonville, Fla.; and four grandchildren.
He is also survived by his companion and favorite cat, Betty.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Torie (Sonny) Tyson and Verner Lee Tyson; and a sister-in-law, Honey Lois Tyson.
TYSON - The family of Larry W. Tyson, who died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, will welcome family and friends at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, for a public graveside service at Mount Nebo Cemetery in Evans City. The Rev. Douglas Brink of Sheffield United Methodist Church will preside.
The Zelienople American Legion Post 474 will provide full military honors.
The Borden Funeral Home of Sheffield, Warren County, Pa., has been entrusted with all arrangements.
Memorial donations in Larry's memory may be made to Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA. 16053.
