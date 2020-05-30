Laugure F. "Ruby" McMillion Smith, 84, of Evans City, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the emergency room of UPMC Cranberry, after a short illness.
Born April 22, 1936, in Evarts, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Roy and Fannie Payne McMillion.
She was of the Protestant faith.
She enjoyed gardening, watching birds and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Sam, whom she married May 5, 1956; two daughters, Charles (Bonnie) Carlson and Ronnie (Brenda) Smith; three sons, Samuel (Amy), Ben and James Smith; one sister, Debbie Spisak; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by two brothers; two sisters; and one grandson.
SMITH - Visitation and burial for Laugure F. "Ruby" McMillion Smith, who died Saturday, May 23, 2020, will be held privately by her family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, Evans City.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.