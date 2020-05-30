Laugure F. "Ruby" Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laugure's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laugure F. "Ruby" McMillion Smith, 84, of Evans City, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the emergency room of UPMC Cranberry, after a short illness.
Born April 22, 1936, in Evarts, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Roy and Fannie Payne McMillion.
She was of the Protestant faith.
She enjoyed gardening, watching birds and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Sam, whom she married May 5, 1956; two daughters, Charles (Bonnie) Carlson and Ronnie (Brenda) Smith; three sons, Samuel (Amy), Ben and James Smith; one sister, Debbie Spisak; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by two brothers; two sisters; and one grandson.
SMITH - Visitation and burial for Laugure F. "Ruby" McMillion Smith, who died Saturday, May 23, 2020, will be held privately by her family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, Evans City.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A Carl Kinsey-Ronald N Volz
328 Main St
Evans City, PA 16033
7245388123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved