Laura L. Campbell, 64, of Kerr Avenue, Emlenton, passed away peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her husband and her daughters.
Born in Weston, West Va., on Jan. 23, 1956, Laura was the daughter of the late Bryan Moss and Lorraine Reaser of Salem, Ohio.
Laura grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, but spent her summers on the Moss Farm in Glenville, West Va., where she met her husband, Michael Campbell. They were married Aug. 1, 1977, where they moved to Pennsylvania and raised four children.
Laura started a business over 10 years ago making realistic baby dolls and over that time, successfully grew her business worldwide and was a well-known artist.
Laura and her late father worked years researching family genealogy and creating a family genealogy book which included family photos and stories passed down generations so they would not be forgotten.
She enjoyed photography, camping, and traveling, especially with her sisters, daughters, and grandchildren. They took many trips together.
Laura also enjoyed texting with her children and teen grandchildren.
Her dog, "Shadow" was always by her side and will miss her.
Laura faced her diagnosis of melanoma with dignity and fought this disease valiantly. She remained positive and focused on her family throughout her treatment. In Laura's memory, the family hopes everyone will perform self-exams and see a dermatologist regularly. Her Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words there.
Laura is survived by her husband, Michael Campbell. Also surviving are four children, Leah N. Bedell and her husband, Eric, of Renfrew, Kristie Palmer and her husband, Daniel, of Parker, Shelly Campbell and her partner, Curtis Leopold, of Parker, and Michael Campbell and his partner, Raelene McConnell of West Sunbury; 14 grandchildren, Kristen, Lauren, Emma, Alexander, Xzavyer, Nicholas, Ryan, Addison, Evan, Kaylyn, Selina, Morgan, Adyn, and Mildred; one great-grandson, Willis; a brother, William Moss of Salem, Ohio; three sisters, Cheryl Prior of Salem, Ohio, Jennifer Reese of Arizona, and Melody Price of Helena, Mont.; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Laura was the center of a large family and will be greatly missed.
CAMPBELL - Private funeral arrangements for Laura L. Campbell, who died Friday, May 29, 2020, are under the direction of Hile Funeral Homeof Emlenton.
Burial will be at Moss Cemetery in Gilmer County, West Virginia.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 1, 2020.