Laura Mae Adams, 56, of Fenelton passed away on Monday at her home.
Born July 4, 1962, in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of Edward S. Osche and Geraldine Draine Osche.
Laura graduated from Knoch High School in 1981.
She was a homemaker and baby-sitter for many years, and worked at Saxony Health Center for the past 17 years. She enjoyed spending time at home with family, friends and pets.
Surviving are her loving husband, Mark Adams, whom she married Aug. 16, 1986; her son, Shaun Adams of Fenelton; her daughter, Nicole (Todd Gray) Adams of Fenelton; two grandchildren, Ashton and Sophia Gray; her siblings, Mona Weber of Bowman, Mont., Roberta Bouch of Natrona Heights, Samuel Osche of Sarver, Veronica Henry of Saxonburg, Shirley (Dave) Fisher of Tennessee, Ken Osche of Elyria, Ohio, Cindy Myers of Saxonburg, Berniece Bailey of Fenelton, Gerald (Vicky) Osche of Portersville, and David (Shari Burka) Osche of Cabot.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Benjamin Osche.
ADAMS - There will be no visitation for Laura Mae Adams, who died Monday, July 1, 2019.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Cabot, with the Rev. Ward Stakem OFM Cap. officiating.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to .
