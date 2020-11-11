1/1
Laura V. Bintrim
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura V. Bintrim, 83, of Lancaster Township passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born May 19, 1937, in Portersville, she was the daughter of the late Harold Richard Bupp and Lillian M. (St. Clair) Bupp.

Laura trained as a nurse before she married. She spent her life volunteering to support her family's interests, including teaching Sunday school and Bible school, leading a Cub Scout den, and helping out with the Portersville Steam Show.

Laura cared for her daughter Carol's two sons daily for many years.

She raised large flower and vegetable gardens every year, and preserved their bounty. She enjoyed the company of cats and feeding the birds in the winter. She was a lifelong correspondent to her extended family and to many friends in other states.

Above all, Laura was a loving mother and grandmother, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Carol Ruth (Steve) Brandon of Prospect, and Timothy W. (Beth) Bintrim of Johnstown; her five grandchildren, Sylvia Joy Bintrim, Wendelyn Fae Bintrim, Cara Melissa Bintrim, Jesse David Brandon and Luke Justin Brandon; and her siblings, Clair (Charlotte) Bupp of Meridian, and Elaine Stickle of Florida.

In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell R. Bintrim, who passed away in 1999; her infant daughter, Lori Lynn Bintrim; and her brothers, H. Allen Bupp and H. Richard Bupp.

BINTRIM - A viewing and funeral ceremony for Laura V. Bintrim, who died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, will be held privately by the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Laura's honor to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, or online at www.alz.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
724-452-8005
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved