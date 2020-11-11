Laura V. Bintrim, 83, of Lancaster Township passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born May 19, 1937, in Portersville, she was the daughter of the late Harold Richard Bupp and Lillian M. (St. Clair) Bupp.
Laura trained as a nurse before she married. She spent her life volunteering to support her family's interests, including teaching Sunday school and Bible school, leading a Cub Scout den, and helping out with the Portersville Steam Show.
Laura cared for her daughter Carol's two sons daily for many years.
She raised large flower and vegetable gardens every year, and preserved their bounty. She enjoyed the company of cats and feeding the birds in the winter. She was a lifelong correspondent to her extended family and to many friends in other states.
Above all, Laura was a loving mother and grandmother, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Carol Ruth (Steve) Brandon of Prospect, and Timothy W. (Beth) Bintrim of Johnstown; her five grandchildren, Sylvia Joy Bintrim, Wendelyn Fae Bintrim, Cara Melissa Bintrim, Jesse David Brandon and Luke Justin Brandon; and her siblings, Clair (Charlotte) Bupp of Meridian, and Elaine Stickle of Florida.
In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell R. Bintrim, who passed away in 1999; her infant daughter, Lori Lynn Bintrim; and her brothers, H. Allen Bupp and H. Richard Bupp.
BINTRIM - A viewing and funeral ceremony for Laura V. Bintrim, who died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, will be held privately by the family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Laura's honor to the Alzheimer's Association
, Greater PA Chapter, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, or online at www.alz.org
.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.