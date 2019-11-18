Lauretta May Lindey, 83, of Grove City, passed away at Quality of Life Services on Thursday following a short illness.
She was born in West Liberty, Butler County, on Feb. 29, 1936, to William Albert McDeavitt and Alberta Margaret Hemphill McDeavitt.
She married Edward Franklin Lindey Jr. on July 21, 1954. He preceded her in death on Oct. 13, 2016.
She graduated from Slippery Rock High School and later Slippery Rock University.
Lauretta taught elementary school at Slippery Rock Area School District.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband when he drove truck across the country. She loved horses, and the family had horses for their children when they were growing up. She also enjoyed fishing and boating.
Survivors include her brother, Thomas McDeavitt of Boynton Beach, Fla.; three children, Edward F. (Laurie) Lindey III of Mercer, Daniel A. (Starla) Lindey of Grove City and Margaret L. Broerman of Prospect; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, William McDeavitt; her sister, Garnet Speer; her twin brother, Floyd McDeavitt; her brother, Jess McDeavitt; and great-granddaughter, Emily.
LINDEY - In memory of Lauretta May Lindey, who died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, there will be a memorial service at West Liberty United Methodist Church, 135 Church Road, Slippery Rock, on Nov. 30, 2019, at 7 p.m. with Pastor Dan Miller presiding.
Interment will be in Slippery Rock Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Smith Funeral Home in Slippery Rock.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 18, 2019