Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVern D. Wall. View Sign Service Information H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. 201 S. Wayne Street PO Box 21 Parker , PA 16049 (724)-791-2484 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Park Hill Church of God 3314 Lime Plant Road West Freedom , PA Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Park Hill Church of God 3314 Lime Plant Road West Freedom , PA Calling hours 9:00 AM - 9:45 AM Park Hill Church of God 3314 Lime Plant Road West Freedom , PA Memorial service 9:45 AM Park Hill Church of God 3314 Lime Plant Road West Freedom , PA Funeral service 10:00 AM Park Hill Church of God 3314 Lime Plant Road West Freedom , PA Send Flowers Obituary

LaVern D. Wall, 97, of Emlenton entered eternal rest Thursday morning at Parker Personal Care Home following a brief period of declining health.

Born July 20, 1921, in Dayton, Pa., he was the son of the late George and Dorothy L. Smith Wall.

He was married to Elizabeth "Ebbie" Byers on Feb. 7, 1946, in Springdale, Pa., by the Rev. Wesley Weisbrod. They celebrated 65 years of marriage in 2011. "Ebbie" later passed away on Dec. 27, 2015.

LaVern was employed for 27-plus years with Gulf Research and Development at Harmarville, retiring as supervisor of R & D. He served as supervisor and plant engineer with the Hospital Linen Service on Northside-Pittsburgh for 10 years. He then served as maintenance supervisor at the Church of God Whitehall Church camping facility at Emlenton, from 1986 until retiring in 2007.

Though very humble and modest about his World War II military service, "Vern" served with the U.S. Army Air Force from Aug. 15, 1942 until Sept. 14, 1945, or as he would say, "three years and one month."

He earned the Distinguished Flying Cross with Unit Badge, Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Europen-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal with four Bronze Stars, and the Good Conduct Medal. He served as a flight engineer and gunner on B-17 aircraft, and saw action on 31 missions over the Rhineland, Normandy and other European locations. He and his crew were awarded Presidential Citations for extraordinary service.

A very devoted husband and father, LaVern was a gentleman of very deep rooted Christian beliefs, who practiced those beliefs until the end of life.

He was a member of Park Hill First Church of God at West Freedom.

Surviving are two sons and their wives, Robert and Nancy Wall of Roebuck, S.C., and Leslie D. and Peggy Wall of Colbert, Ga.; one grandson, George Peter Wall; one sister, Geraldine Robertson of Anderson, Ind.; and his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Beatrice Pickering and Virginia Morgan.

WALL - Family and friends of LaVern D. Wall, who died Thursday, April 25, 2019, may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Park Hill Church of God, 3314 Lime Plant Road, West Freedom.

Additional calling will take place from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday with no viewing.

VFW Post 7073 and American Legion Post 598 of Parker will conduct a veteran memorial service at 9:45 a.m. at the church.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the church with Pastor Eric Mitchell and staff officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell.

To view or to send condolences, flowers or sympathy cards, please visit







LaVern D. Wall, 97, of Emlenton entered eternal rest Thursday morning at Parker Personal Care Home following a brief period of declining health.Born July 20, 1921, in Dayton, Pa., he was the son of the late George and Dorothy L. Smith Wall.He was married to Elizabeth "Ebbie" Byers on Feb. 7, 1946, in Springdale, Pa., by the Rev. Wesley Weisbrod. They celebrated 65 years of marriage in 2011. "Ebbie" later passed away on Dec. 27, 2015.LaVern was employed for 27-plus years with Gulf Research and Development at Harmarville, retiring as supervisor of R & D. He served as supervisor and plant engineer with the Hospital Linen Service on Northside-Pittsburgh for 10 years. He then served as maintenance supervisor at the Church of God Whitehall Church camping facility at Emlenton, from 1986 until retiring in 2007.Though very humble and modest about his World War II military service, "Vern" served with the U.S. Army Air Force from Aug. 15, 1942 until Sept. 14, 1945, or as he would say, "three years and one month."He earned the Distinguished Flying Cross with Unit Badge, Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Europen-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal with four Bronze Stars, and the Good Conduct Medal. He served as a flight engineer and gunner on B-17 aircraft, and saw action on 31 missions over the Rhineland, Normandy and other European locations. He and his crew were awarded Presidential Citations for extraordinary service.A very devoted husband and father, LaVern was a gentleman of very deep rooted Christian beliefs, who practiced those beliefs until the end of life.He was a member of Park Hill First Church of God at West Freedom.Surviving are two sons and their wives, Robert and Nancy Wall of Roebuck, S.C., and Leslie D. and Peggy Wall of Colbert, Ga.; one grandson, George Peter Wall; one sister, Geraldine Robertson of Anderson, Ind.; and his nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Beatrice Pickering and Virginia Morgan.WALL - Family and friends of LaVern D. Wall, who died Thursday, April 25, 2019, may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Park Hill Church of God, 3314 Lime Plant Road, West Freedom.Additional calling will take place from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday with no viewing.VFW Post 7073 and American Legion Post 598 of Parker will conduct a veteran memorial service at 9:45 a.m. at the church.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the church with Pastor Eric Mitchell and staff officiating.Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell.To view or to send condolences, flowers or sympathy cards, please visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close