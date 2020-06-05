LaVerna R. Hortert, 85, of Evans City, passed away Monday afternoon, June 1, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born Aug. 25, 1934, in Butler, she was the daughter of Roy Gilliland and Mildred (Burry) Gilliland.
LaVerna was a homemaker.
She was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church in Meridian, where she was also a member of the Christian Mothers and the funeral luncheon committee. She had belonged to the Lads & Lassies Bowling League and the Sunshine Bowling League.
She loved playing cards and had belonged to card club for 50+ years, enjoyed traveling, being in the pool, gardening, birdwatching, and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving is her husband of 69 years, Carl R. Hortert, whom she married Nov. 7, 1950.
She is also survived by her children, Daniel (Kathy) Hortert of Maryland, Larry (Debra) Hortert of Georgia, Keith (Nean) Hortert of Beaver Falls, Debbie (Frank) Zbuckvich of Butler, and Jeff (Leslie) Hortert of Kentucky; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marie (Carl) St. Clair and Shirley (Ron) Moore, both of Butler; and one brother, Edward (Gwen) Gilliland of Butler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard R. Hortert; and her sister, Thelma Christley.
HORTERT - Friends of LaVerna R. Hortert, who died Monday, June 1, 2020, will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Meridian.
Interment will follow in Greenlawn Burial Estates, Mount Chestnut.
Donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1207, or to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 5, 2020.