Cari & KIds ~ we are so very sorry for the loss of Laverna ~ we lost a "very" special friend with whom we had a lot of great times and share many. many memories ~ sorry we can't be there but we are sending you all the love and hugs you can handle. she will certainly be missed by so many ~ Know that we are with you even if we are not there. Love you all and hope you can feel the hugs.

Reid and Barb

Friend