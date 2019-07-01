Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVerne E. Cole. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LaVerne E. ""Sonny"" Cole, 83, of Valencia, passed away on Saturday morning at LAS St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.



Born in Pine Township, Allegheny County, on Oct. 28, 1935, he was the son of the late Sylvester and Marybelle Huggins Cole.



Sonny had been a truck driver for Berry Metals in Harmony. He also worked as a yardman for H.P. Starr in Valencia and then as a truck driver for Vogel Disposal in Mars.



He was a member of Park Presbyterian Church in Zelienople and was a Life Member of Adams Area Fire District.



Active in Masonic Orders, Sonny belonged to John E. Mair Lodge #729 F&AM and the Syria Shrine, where he was active in the clown unit.



Surviving are his wife, Eva Kelley Cole, whom he married on July 12, 1958; his daughters, Sue Pickett of Harmony and Denise Shaffer (Ken) of Butler; his grandchildren, Ethan and Carlee Mincer, Doug Pickett III and Cody Pickett, and Alex and Sara Shaffer; his great-granddaughter, Aubree Mincer; and his sister, Bette Horwatt (Thomas) of Ohio.



COLE - Friends of LaVerne E. ""Sonny"" Cole, who died Saturday, June 29, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.



Funeral services will follow at 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Rod Smith, officiating.



Burial will be in West Union Cemetery, Pine Township.



Memorials may be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607 or to the Adams Area Fire District, 645 Rt. 228, Mars, PA 16046.



Directions and condolences are available at



