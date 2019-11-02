Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVerne E. Hinchberger. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church 125 Buttercup Road Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LaVerne E. Hinchberger, 85, of Butler passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at his residence.

Born Feb. 4, 1934, in Butler, he was a son of the late John and Mary (Wife) Hinchberger.

He worked as a yard crane operator for Butler Armco, retiring in 1996, following 41 years of service.

He was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church in Meridian.

He enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Armco Country Club and the Esquire Club.

He enjoyed playing cards and bowling. He especially enjoyed helping his family with many home projects. He was always willing to help others.

Surviving are is his wife, Jeanne (Gillespie) Hinchberger, whom he married Dec. 14, 1975; five children, Joseph Hinchberger of Portersville, David (Jan) Hinchberger of Slippery Rock, Cindy (Jerry) McConnell of Tionesta, Rita (Harold) Watterson of Karns City and Troy (Joann) Hinchberger of Prospect.

He is also survived by five stepchildren, Andrew Cygan of Butler, William Cygan of Pittsburgh, Douglas (Jenny) Cygan of Butler, Carol (Juan) Ibarra of Pittsburgh and Amy (William) Jackson of Butler; 30 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter; and three brothers.

HINCHBERGER - Friends of LaVerne E. Hinchberger, who died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Butler.

Interment will be at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Mount Chestnut.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



